No matter how cynical the overall market is Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (GROM) performance over the last week is recorded -25.87%

A new trading day began on March 13, 2023, with Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ: GROM) stock priced at $0.681, down -5.49% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.682 and dropped to $0.62 before settling in for the closing price of $0.69. GROM’s price has ranged from $0.65 to $49.95 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Communication Services sector has jumped its sales by 10.50% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -10.00%. With a float of $5.72 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $5.74 million.

In an organization with 22 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +33.27, operating margin of -103.05, and the pretax margin is -161.99.

Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (GROM) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Internet Content & Information Industry. The insider ownership of Grom Social Enterprises Inc. is 0.51%, while institutional ownership is 2.40%.

Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (GROM) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$3 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -161.22 while generating a return on equity of -63.39. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -10.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ: GROM) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Grom Social Enterprises Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.72.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -24.16, a number that is poised to hit -2.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -7.80 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (GROM)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.41 million. That was inferior than the volume of 3.35 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 8.22%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.16.

During the past 100 days, Grom Social Enterprises Inc.’s (GROM) raw stochastic average was set at 0.30%, which indicates a significant decrease from 5.71% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 72.24% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 244.24% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.4532, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.0830. However, in the short run, Grom Social Enterprises Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.6827. Second resistance stands at $0.7133. The third major resistance level sits at $0.7447. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.6207, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.5893. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.5587.

Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ: GROM) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 3.87 million, the company has a total of 5,262K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 6,300 K while annual income is -10,150 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,480 K while its latest quarter income was -2,010 K.