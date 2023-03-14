No matter how cynical the overall market is, Heron Therapeutics Inc. (HRTX) performance over the last week is recorded 3.90%

A new trading day began on March 13, 2023, with Heron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: HRTX) stock priced at $2.19, up 11.11% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.42 and dropped to $2.12 before settling in for the closing price of $2.16. HRTX’s price has ranged from $2.08 to $6.38 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 132.20%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 10.50%. With a float of $118.32 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $118.89 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 302 employees.

Heron Therapeutics Inc. (HRTX) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 03, was worth 7,154. In this transaction EVP, Drug Development of this company sold 1,504 shares at a rate of $4.76, taking the stock ownership to the 10,872 shares.

Heron Therapeutics Inc. (HRTX) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.38 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.26 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 10.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 47.50% during the next five years compared to 13.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Heron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: HRTX) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Heron Therapeutics Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.08.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.09, a number that is poised to hit -0.28 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.85 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Heron Therapeutics Inc. (HRTX)

Looking closely at Heron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: HRTX), its last 5-days average volume was 2.12 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.7 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 45.19%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.19.

During the past 100 days, Heron Therapeutics Inc.’s (HRTX) raw stochastic average was set at 14.32%, which indicates a significant decrease from 40.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 92.78% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 84.61% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.65, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.27. However, in the short run, Heron Therapeutics Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.51. Second resistance stands at $2.61. The third major resistance level sits at $2.81. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.21, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.01. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.91.

Heron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: HRTX) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 302.54 million, the company has a total of 118,888K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 86,350 K while annual income is -220,680 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 26,560 K while its latest quarter income was -41,910 K.