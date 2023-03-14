No matter how cynical the overall market is Jackson Financial Inc. (JXN) performance over the last week is recorded -14.27%

Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE: JXN) kicked off on March 13, 2023, at the price of $36.51, down -8.12% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $37.68 and dropped to $35.52 before settling in for the closing price of $40.02. Over the past 52 weeks, JXN has traded in a range of $23.56-$49.60.

A company in the Financial sector has jumped its sales by 20.40% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 90.60%. With a float of $70.20 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $83.67 million.

In an organization with 2975 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Jackson Financial Inc. (JXN) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Insurance – Life Industry. The insider ownership of Jackson Financial Inc. is 10.90%, while institutional ownership is 92.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 30, was worth 93,871. In this transaction SVP, Controller and CAO of this company sold 2,660 shares at a rate of $35.29, taking the stock ownership to the 25,626 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 17, when Company’s Director bought 150 for $33.43, making the entire transaction worth $5,014. This insider now owns 18,608 shares in total.

Jackson Financial Inc. (JXN) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $2.9) by $1.34. This company achieved a net margin of +39.15 while generating a return on equity of 60.55. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 4.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 90.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE: JXN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Jackson Financial Inc.’s (JXN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.22. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 0.62.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 63.41, a number that is poised to hit 4.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 18.84 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Jackson Financial Inc. (JXN)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.5 million. That was better than the volume of 1.3 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 9.06%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.07.

During the past 100 days, Jackson Financial Inc.’s (JXN) raw stochastic average was set at 31.54%, which indicates a significant increase from 10.36% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 54.50% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 51.76% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $42.18, while its 200-day Moving Average is $34.47. However, in the short run, Jackson Financial Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $37.79. Second resistance stands at $38.82. The third major resistance level sits at $39.95. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $35.63, it is likely to go to the next support level at $34.50. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $33.47.

Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE: JXN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 3.11 billion has total of 82,281K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 14,551 M in contrast with the sum of 5,697 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 4,022 M and last quarter income was 1,479 M.