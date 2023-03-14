No matter how cynical the overall market is Jasper Therapeutics Inc. (JSPR) performance over the last week is recorded -9.00%

On March 13, 2023, Jasper Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: JSPR) opened at $1.70, higher 5.20% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.88 and dropped to $1.55 before settling in for the closing price of $1.73. Price fluctuations for JSPR have ranged from $0.39 to $4.62 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 3.40% at the time writing. With a float of $96.44 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $109.38 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 25 employees.

Jasper Therapeutics Inc. (JSPR) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Jasper Therapeutics Inc. is 5.90%, while institutional ownership is 61.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 27, was worth 4,700,000. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 3,133,333 shares at a rate of $1.50, taking the stock ownership to the 8,761,891 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 25, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 75,000 for $1.89, making the entire transaction worth $141,750. This insider now owns 4,549,606 shares in total.

Jasper Therapeutics Inc. (JSPR) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted -$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.34) by $0.02. This company achieved a return on equity of -71.44. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 3.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Jasper Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: JSPR) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Jasper Therapeutics Inc. (JSPR). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 7.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.91, a number that is poised to hit -0.16 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.53 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Jasper Therapeutics Inc. (JSPR)

Jasper Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: JSPR) saw its 5-day average volume 1.47 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 4.87 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 26.99%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.19.

During the past 100 days, Jasper Therapeutics Inc.’s (JSPR) raw stochastic average was set at 42.00%, which indicates a significant decrease from 42.19% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 68.55% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 293.29% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.7770, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.5490. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.9500 in the near term. At $2.0800, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.2800. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.6200, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.4200. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.2900.

Jasper Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: JSPR) Key Stats

There are currently 37,984K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 198.09 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -30,640 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -13,211 K.