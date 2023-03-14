Search
Steve Mayer
No matter how cynical the overall market is, Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (OCUL) performance over the last week is recorded -10.04%

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ: OCUL) on March 13, 2023, started off the session at the price of $4.80, soaring 3.08% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.06 and dropped to $4.7515 before settling in for the closing price of $4.87. Within the past 52 weeks, OCUL’s price has moved between $2.57 and $6.53.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 93.00% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -977.30%. With a float of $76.10 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $77.01 million.

The firm has a total of 274 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +91.18, operating margin of -152.74, and the pretax margin is -137.95.

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (OCUL) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Ocular Therapeutix Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 56.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 06, was worth 83,397. In this transaction President and CEO of this company sold 19,669 shares at a rate of $4.24, taking the stock ownership to the 446,281 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 06, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 6,476 for $4.24, making the entire transaction worth $27,458. This insider now owns 139,387 shares in total.

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (OCUL) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.24) by -$0.07. This company achieved a net margin of -137.95 while generating a return on equity of -115.16. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.24 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -977.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ: OCUL) Trading Performance Indicators

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (OCUL) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 4.10 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.19.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.92, a number that is poised to hit -0.26 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.83 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (OCUL)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Ocular Therapeutix Inc., OCUL], we can find that recorded value of 1.48 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.7 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 9.50%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.42.

During the past 100 days, Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s (OCUL) raw stochastic average was set at 62.50%, which indicates a significant increase from 16.74% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 63.56% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 88.22% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.58, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.22. Now, the first resistance to watch is $5.14. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $5.25. The third major resistance level sits at $5.44. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.83, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.64. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $4.52.

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ: OCUL) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 421.78 million based on 77,509K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 43,520 K and income totals -6,550 K. The company made 11,970 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -24,190 K in sales during its previous quarter.

