No matter how cynical the overall market is, Quotient Technology Inc. (QUOT) performance over the last week is recorded -7.23%

Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE: QUOT) kicked off on March 13, 2023, at the price of $3.20, down -6.38% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.26 and dropped to $2.96 before settling in for the closing price of $3.29. Over the past 52 weeks, QUOT has traded in a range of $1.68-$7.21.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Communication Services Sector giant was 13.60%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 32.70%. With a float of $87.86 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $96.39 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1162 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +46.83, operating margin of -19.60, and the pretax margin is -26.32.

Quotient Technology Inc. (QUOT) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Advertising Agencies Industry. The insider ownership of Quotient Technology Inc. is 8.20%, while institutional ownership is 75.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 15, was worth 31,092. In this transaction Director of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $3.11, taking the stock ownership to the 146,535 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 29, when Company’s Director bought 15,000 for $3.00, making the entire transaction worth $45,000. This insider now owns 400,108 shares in total.

Quotient Technology Inc. (QUOT) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.45 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.13) by -$0.32. This company achieved a net margin of -26.50 while generating a return on equity of -37.10. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 32.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.00% during the next five years compared to -16.00% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE: QUOT) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Quotient Technology Inc.’s (QUOT) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.03.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.80, a number that is poised to hit 0.00 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.02 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Quotient Technology Inc. (QUOT)

Looking closely at Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE: QUOT), its last 5-days average volume was 0.96 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.48 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 13.67%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.23.

During the past 100 days, Quotient Technology Inc.’s (QUOT) raw stochastic average was set at 41.21%, which indicates a significant increase from 11.76% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 80.63% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 72.58% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.66, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.05. However, in the short run, Quotient Technology Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.24. Second resistance stands at $3.40. The third major resistance level sits at $3.54. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.94, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.80. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.64.

Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE: QUOT) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 298.73 million has total of 96,700K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 288,770 K in contrast with the sum of -76,510 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 70,720 K and last quarter income was 320 K.