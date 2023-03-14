No matter how cynical the overall market is, Reborn Coffee Inc. (REBN) performance over the last week is recorded 24.16%

Reborn Coffee Inc. (NASDAQ: REBN) kicked off on March 13, 2023, at the price of $0.8101, up 30.41% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.15 and dropped to $0.8101 before settling in for the closing price of $0.82. Over the past 52 weeks, REBN has traded in a range of $0.73-$12.45.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -169.90%. With a float of $1.40 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $11.68 million.

The firm has a total of 24 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Reborn Coffee Inc. (REBN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Restaurants Industry. The insider ownership of Reborn Coffee Inc. is 75.40%, while institutional ownership is 0.40%.

Reborn Coffee Inc. (REBN) Recent Fiscal highlights

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -169.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Reborn Coffee Inc. (NASDAQ: REBN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Reborn Coffee Inc.’s (REBN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 4.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.29.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.27

Technical Analysis of Reborn Coffee Inc. (REBN)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Reborn Coffee Inc., REBN], we can find that recorded value of 0.19 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.1 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 37.34%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.10.

During the past 100 days, Reborn Coffee Inc.’s (REBN) raw stochastic average was set at 33.36%, which indicates a significant decrease from 76.46% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 122.37% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 103.49% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.2100. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.3499. The third major resistance level sits at $1.5499. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.8701, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.6701. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.5302.

Reborn Coffee Inc. (NASDAQ: REBN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 13.29 million has total of 11,680K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 2,280 K in contrast with the sum of -3,440 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 840 K and last quarter income was -920 K.