No matter how cynical the overall market is SmartRent Inc. (SMRT) performance over the last week is recorded -6.71%

On March 13, 2023, SmartRent Inc. (NYSE: SMRT) opened at $2.31, higher 14.78% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.64 and dropped to $2.25 before settling in for the closing price of $2.30. Price fluctuations for SMRT have ranged from $2.03 to $7.47 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 48.90% at the time writing. With a float of $143.18 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $197.03 million.

In an organization with 701 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +0.76, operating margin of -58.91, and the pretax margin is -60.61.

SmartRent Inc. (SMRT) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Application industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of SmartRent Inc. is 6.20%, while institutional ownership is 45.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 17, was worth 306,852. In this transaction Director of this company bought 84,000 shares at a rate of $3.65, taking the stock ownership to the 4,905,222 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 11, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 95,634 for $5.61, making the entire transaction worth $536,449. This insider now owns 19,630,624 shares in total.

SmartRent Inc. (SMRT) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted -$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.11) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -57.40 while generating a return on equity of -23.68. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 48.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

SmartRent Inc. (NYSE: SMRT) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for SmartRent Inc. (SMRT). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.61.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.52, a number that is poised to hit -0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.02 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of SmartRent Inc. (SMRT)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.3 million. That was better than the volume of 0.92 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 34.66%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.23.

During the past 100 days, SmartRent Inc.’s (SMRT) raw stochastic average was set at 47.66%, which indicates a significant decrease from 61.90% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 101.99% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 77.70% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.75, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.37. However, in the short run, SmartRent Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.77. Second resistance stands at $2.90. The third major resistance level sits at $3.16. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.38, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.12. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.99.

SmartRent Inc. (NYSE: SMRT) Key Stats

There are currently 199,253K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 585.16 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 110,640 K according to its annual income of -71,960 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 47,500 K and its income totaled -25,950 K.

