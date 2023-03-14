No matter how cynical the overall market is United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) performance over the last week is recorded -2.29%

United Parcel Service Inc. (NYSE: UPS) kicked off on March 13, 2023, at the price of $179.07, up 0.38% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $183.86 and dropped to $178.21 before settling in for the closing price of $181.54. Over the past 52 weeks, UPS has traded in a range of $154.87-$223.97.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Industrials sector saw sales topped by 8.50%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -10.10%. With a float of $720.52 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $865.00 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 536000 workers is very important to gauge.

United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Integrated Freight & Logistics Industry. The insider ownership of United Parcel Service Inc. is 0.01%, while institutional ownership is 72.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 21, was worth 2,604,143. In this transaction CHF Crp Aff, Com & Sustain Off of this company sold 14,617 shares at a rate of $178.16, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 17, when Company’s Chief Legal & Compliance Off sold 20,724 for $182.26, making the entire transaction worth $3,777,235. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $3.59) by $0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.81 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -10.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 3.99% during the next five years compared to 20.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

United Parcel Service Inc. (NYSE: UPS) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at United Parcel Service Inc.’s (UPS) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.57. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 37.35.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 13.21, a number that is poised to hit 2.25 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 12.30 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS)

The latest stats from [United Parcel Service Inc., UPS] show that its last 5-days average volume of 3.1 million was superior to 2.76 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 31.68%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.86.

During the past 100 days, United Parcel Service Inc.’s (UPS) raw stochastic average was set at 68.21%, which indicates a significant increase from 53.02% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 14.44% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 26.66% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $181.99, while its 200-day Moving Average is $181.23. Now, the first resistance to watch is $184.66. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $187.08. The third major resistance level sits at $190.31. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $179.01, it is likely to go to the next support level at $175.78. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $173.36.

United Parcel Service Inc. (NYSE: UPS) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 157.64 billion has total of 858,741K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 100,338 M in contrast with the sum of 11,548 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 27,033 M and last quarter income was 3,453 M.