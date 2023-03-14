No matter how cynical the overall market is Western Digital Corporation (WDC) performance over the last week is recorded -6.51%

On March 13, 2023, Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: WDC) opened at $35.27, lower -2.05% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $35.815 and dropped to $34.51 before settling in for the closing price of $36.06. Price fluctuations for WDC have ranged from $29.73 to $63.26 over the past 52 weeks.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Technology sector saw sales slided by -0.30%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 78.70% at the time writing. With a float of $316.77 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $318.00 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 65000 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +32.83, operating margin of +14.52, and the pretax margin is +11.30.

Western Digital Corporation (WDC) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Computer Hardware industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Western Digital Corporation is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 89.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 07, was worth 88,712. In this transaction SVP & Princ. Acctg Officer of this company sold 2,169 shares at a rate of $40.90, taking the stock ownership to the 31,554 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 04, when Company’s SVP & Princ. Acctg Officer sold 4,776 for $63.00, making the entire transaction worth $300,888. This insider now owns 26,719 shares in total.

Western Digital Corporation (WDC) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted -$0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.12) by -$0.3. This company achieved a net margin of +7.98 while generating a return on equity of 13.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 78.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -12.32% during the next five years compared to 28.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: WDC) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Western Digital Corporation (WDC). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.74.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.29, a number that is poised to hit -1.55 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.64 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Western Digital Corporation (WDC)

The latest stats from [Western Digital Corporation, WDC] show that its last 5-days average volume of 4.58 million was inferior to 4.74 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 9.72%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.22.

During the past 100 days, Western Digital Corporation’s (WDC) raw stochastic average was set at 36.04%, which indicates a significant increase from 13.39% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 19.45% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 47.17% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $39.44, while its 200-day Moving Average is $41.22. Now, the first resistance to watch is $35.92. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $36.52. The third major resistance level sits at $37.22. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $34.61, it is likely to go to the next support level at $33.91. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $33.31.

Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: WDC) Key Stats

There are currently 319,322K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 11.59 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 18,793 M according to its annual income of 1,500 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 3,107 M and its income totaled -446,000 K.