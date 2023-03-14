No matter how cynical the overall market is XPO Logistics Inc. (XPO) performance over the last week is recorded -10.12%

XPO Logistics Inc. (NYSE: XPO) on March 13, 2023, started off the session at the price of $33.89, plunging -5.95% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $33.89 and dropped to $32.35 before settling in for the closing price of $34.65. Within the past 52 weeks, XPO’s price has moved between $24.75 and $47.31.

A company in the Industrials sector has dropped its sales by -12.90% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 88.40%. With a float of $113.36 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $115.00 million.

In an organization with 37800 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +15.90, operating margin of +7.11, and the pretax margin is +3.34.

XPO Logistics Inc. (XPO) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Trucking industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of XPO Logistics Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 93.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 11, was worth 279,216,970. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 5,061,029 shares at a rate of $55.17, taking the stock ownership to the 1,300,701 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 20, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 50,000 for $53.49, making the entire transaction worth $2,674,338. This insider now owns 6,361,730 shares in total.

XPO Logistics Inc. (XPO) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.85) by $0.13. This company achieved a net margin of +2.38 while generating a return on equity of 17.12. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.92 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 88.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.60% during the next five years compared to 7.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

XPO Logistics Inc. (NYSE: XPO) Trading Performance Indicators

XPO Logistics Inc. (XPO) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.10 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.50. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 12.48.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.59, a number that is poised to hit 0.49 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.17 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of XPO Logistics Inc. (XPO)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.92 million. That was better than the volume of 1.77 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 28.19%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.65.

During the past 100 days, XPO Logistics Inc.’s (XPO) raw stochastic average was set at 34.91%, which indicates a significant increase from 4.12% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 43.42% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 55.02% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $37.13, while its 200-day Moving Average is $33.09. However, in the short run, XPO Logistics Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $33.54. Second resistance stands at $34.48. The third major resistance level sits at $35.08. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $32.00, it is likely to go to the next support level at $31.40. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $30.46.

XPO Logistics Inc. (NYSE: XPO) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 3.88 billion based on 115,503K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 7,718 M and income totals 666,000 K. The company made 3,042 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 131,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.