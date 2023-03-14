Now that Freight Technologies Inc.’s volume has hit 1.01 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

Freight Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: FRGT) on March 13, 2023, started off the session at the price of $0.2026, plunging -9.37% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.2246 and dropped to $0.2026 before settling in for the closing price of $0.23. Within the past 52 weeks, FRGT’s price has moved between $0.18 and $3.60.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 77.00%. With a float of $8.49 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $10.17 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 82 employees.

Freight Technologies Inc. (FRGT) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Application industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Freight Technologies Inc. is 8.18%, while institutional ownership is 6.80%.

Freight Technologies Inc. (FRGT) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a return on equity of -131.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 77.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Freight Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: FRGT) Trading Performance Indicators

Freight Technologies Inc. (FRGT) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.20 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.14.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.12 and is forecasted to reach -0.07 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Freight Technologies Inc. (FRGT)

Freight Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: FRGT) saw its 5-day average volume 3.2 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 4.51 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 10.58%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, Freight Technologies Inc.’s (FRGT) raw stochastic average was set at 3.69%, which indicates a significant decrease from 7.14% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 139.19% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 207.01% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3069, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.8504. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.2189 in the near term. At $0.2327, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2409. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1969, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1887. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.1749.

Freight Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: FRGT) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.99 million based on 10,172K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 21,474 K and income totals -2,150 K.