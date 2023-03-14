Now that Frequency Therapeutics Inc.’s volume has hit 0.6 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

March 13, 2023, Frequency Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FREQ) trading session started at the price of $0.58, that was 7.49% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.66 and dropped to $0.5621 before settling in for the closing price of $0.59. A 52-week range for FREQ has been $0.59 – $5.59.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -199.90%. With a float of $32.49 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $35.25 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 74 employees.

Frequency Therapeutics Inc. (FREQ) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Frequency Therapeutics Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Frequency Therapeutics Inc. is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 22.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 06, was worth 9,985. In this transaction Chief Manufacturing Officer of this company sold 6,569 shares at a rate of $1.52, taking the stock ownership to the 38,340 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 06, when Company’s Chief People Officer sold 5,638 for $1.52, making the entire transaction worth $8,570. This insider now owns 21,186 shares in total.

Frequency Therapeutics Inc. (FREQ) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.55 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.57) by $0.02. This company achieved a return on equity of -81.57. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.6 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -199.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Frequency Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FREQ) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Frequency Therapeutics Inc. (FREQ) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 5.00.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.46, a number that is poised to hit -0.36 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.49 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Frequency Therapeutics Inc. (FREQ)

Frequency Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FREQ) saw its 5-day average volume 0.49 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.94 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 20.07%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.19.

During the past 100 days, Frequency Therapeutics Inc.’s (FREQ) raw stochastic average was set at 1.52%, which indicates a significant decrease from 40.88% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 67.48% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 277.98% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.8268, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.1227. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.6783 in the near term. At $0.7181, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.7762. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.5804, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.5223. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.4825.

Frequency Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FREQ) Key Stats

There are 35,262K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 23.54 million. As of now, sales total 14,070 K while income totals -84,690 K. Its latest quarter income was 0 K while its last quarter net income were -17,362 K.