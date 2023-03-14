Now that Harsco Corporation’s volume has hit 0.85 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

A new trading day began on March 13, 2023, with Harsco Corporation (NYSE: HSC) stock priced at $7.16, down -6.61% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.34 and dropped to $6.79 before settling in for the closing price of $7.41. HSC’s price has ranged from $3.73 to $13.95 over the past 52 weeks.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Industrials sector saw sales topped by 7.60%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -717.50%. With a float of $77.97 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $79.56 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 12000 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +16.72, operating margin of +2.44, and the pretax margin is -6.51.

Harsco Corporation (HSC) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Waste Management Industry. The insider ownership of Harsco Corporation is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 96.89%.

Harsco Corporation (HSC) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.1 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -7.26 while generating a return on equity of -20.82. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -717.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to -39.20% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Harsco Corporation (NYSE: HSC) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Harsco Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.30. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 43.26.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.73, a number that is poised to hit -0.27 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.18 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Harsco Corporation (HSC)

The latest stats from [Harsco Corporation, HSC] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.79 million was superior to 0.51 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 23.95%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.47.

During the past 100 days, Harsco Corporation’s (HSC) raw stochastic average was set at 56.87%, which indicates a significant increase from 6.31% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 85.09% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 70.10% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.71, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.49. Now, the first resistance to watch is $7.24. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $7.57. The third major resistance level sits at $7.79. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.69, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.47. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $6.14.

Harsco Corporation (NYSE: HSC) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 575.33 million, the company has a total of 79,502K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,889 M while annual income is -180,070 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 468,300 K while its latest quarter income was -36,720 K.