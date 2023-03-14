Oil States International Inc. (OIS) volume exceeds 1.86 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Oil States International Inc. (NYSE: OIS) on March 13, 2023, started off the session at the price of $8.17, plunging -8.96% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.415 and dropped to $7.81 before settling in for the closing price of $8.59. Within the past 52 weeks, OIS’s price has moved between $3.51 and $10.47.

Annual sales at Energy sector company grew by 1.90% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 85.40%. With a float of $62.06 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $62.68 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 2738 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +12.92, operating margin of -0.57, and the pretax margin is -0.55.

Oil States International Inc. (OIS) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Oil States International Inc. is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 90.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 23, was worth 212,654. In this transaction EVP, Chief Operating Officer of this company bought 58,624 shares at a rate of $3.63, taking the stock ownership to the 384,487 shares.

Oil States International Inc. (OIS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.01) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -1.29 while generating a return on equity of -1.38. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 85.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -6.99% during the next five years compared to 23.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Oil States International Inc. (NYSE: OIS) Trading Performance Indicators

Oil States International Inc. (OIS) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.40 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.71. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 41.28.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.16, a number that is poised to hit 0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.58 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Oil States International Inc. (OIS)

Oil States International Inc. (NYSE: OIS) saw its 5-day average volume 0.98 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.66 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 1.70%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.56.

During the past 100 days, Oil States International Inc.’s (OIS) raw stochastic average was set at 55.87%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.38% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 69.02% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 61.07% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.61, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.43. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $8.22 in the near term. At $8.62, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $8.82. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.62, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.41. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $7.01.

Oil States International Inc. (NYSE: OIS) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 520.11 million based on 63,904K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 737,710 K and income totals -9,540 K. The company made 202,430 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 2,890 K in sales during its previous quarter.