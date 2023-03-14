Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -10.22%

Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE: ORCC) kicked off on March 13, 2023, at the price of $11.96, up 0.25% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $12.485 and dropped to $11.68 before settling in for the closing price of $12.18. Over the past 52 weeks, ORCC has traded in a range of $10.12-$15.25.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Annual sales at Financial sector company grew by 49.70% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -25.70%. With a float of $384.46 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $393.72 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +74.58, operating margin of +65.54, and the pretax margin is +39.44.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Credit Services Industry. The insider ownership of Owl Rock Capital Corporation is 1.60%, while institutional ownership is 41.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 09, was worth 385,035. In this transaction Vice President of this company bought 29,595 shares at a rate of $13.01, taking the stock ownership to the 48,435 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 09, when Company’s Vice President bought 3,840 for $12.98, making the entire transaction worth $49,829. This insider now owns 38,840 shares in total.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.34) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +38.63 while generating a return on equity of 7.89. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.41 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -25.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE: ORCC) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Owl Rock Capital Corporation’s (ORCC) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.18.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.18, a number that is poised to hit 0.43 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.68 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC)

Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE: ORCC) saw its 5-day average volume 2.84 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.94 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 10.38%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.32.

During the past 100 days, Owl Rock Capital Corporation’s (ORCC) raw stochastic average was set at 50.45%, which indicates a significant increase from 24.09% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 36.34% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 27.79% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.94, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.59. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $12.57 in the near term. At $12.93, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $13.37. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.77, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.32. The third support level lies at $10.96 if the price breaches the second support level.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE: ORCC) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 5.02 billion has total of 390,954K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,202 M in contrast with the sum of 556,720 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 350,510 K and last quarter income was 162,460 K.