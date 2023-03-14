PGY (Pagaya Technologies Ltd.) dropped -7.01 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

A new trading day began on March 13, 2023, with Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: PGY) stock priced at $0.96, down -7.01% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.9765 and dropped to $0.875 before settling in for the closing price of $0.99. PGY’s price has ranged from $0.57 to $34.50 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 87.00%. With a float of $451.76 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $681.07 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +34.19, operating margin of -45.96, and the pretax margin is -40.32.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. The insider ownership of Pagaya Technologies Ltd. is 25.09%, while institutional ownership is 42.20%.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.11 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -45.89 while generating a return on equity of -72.99. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 87.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: PGY) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Pagaya Technologies Ltd.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 4.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.87.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.28, a number that is poised to hit -0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.01 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.66 million, its volume of 1.66 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 11.53%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.11.

During the past 100 days, Pagaya Technologies Ltd.’s (PGY) raw stochastic average was set at 33.64%, which indicates a significant increase from 14.30% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 66.74% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 111.81% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.9726 in the near term. At $1.0253, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.0741. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.8711, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.8223. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.7696.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: PGY) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 652.49 million, the company has a total of 654,407K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 748,930 K while annual income is -302,320 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 192,890 K while its latest quarter income was -34,000 K.