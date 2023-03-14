Phillips 66 (PSX) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 40,279 M

March 13, 2023, Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) trading session started at the price of $98.16, that was -5.63% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $98.315 and dropped to $95.08 before settling in for the closing price of $101.22. A 52-week range for PSX has been $73.85 – $113.53.

Annual sales at Energy sector company grew by 10.60% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 683.90%. With a float of $461.58 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $471.86 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 13000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +7.51, operating margin of +5.92, and the pretax margin is +8.61.

Phillips 66 (PSX) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Phillips 66 stocks. The insider ownership of Phillips 66 is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 73.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 02, was worth 1,001,938. In this transaction Director of this company bought 10,250 shares at a rate of $97.75, taking the stock ownership to the 14,299 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 15, when Company’s Vice President and Controller sold 600 for $110.68, making the entire transaction worth $66,406. This insider now owns 15,302 shares in total.

Phillips 66 (PSX) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $4 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $4.35) by -$0.35. This company achieved a net margin of +6.47 while generating a return on equity of 45.27. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 4.35 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 683.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 30.30% during the next five years compared to 38.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Phillips 66 (PSX) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.26. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 6.49.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 22.93, a number that is poised to hit 3.39 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 13.48 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Phillips 66 (PSX)

Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) saw its 5-day average volume 4.52 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 3.4 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 21.87%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.55.

During the past 100 days, Phillips 66’s (PSX) raw stochastic average was set at 7.92%, which indicates a significant increase from 3.56% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 37.65% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 33.36% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $103.22, while its 200-day Moving Average is $96.48. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $97.53 in the near term. At $99.54, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $100.76. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $94.29, it is likely to go to the next support level at $93.07. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $91.06.

Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) Key Stats

There are 463,907K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 44.28 billion. As of now, sales total 169,990 M while income totals 11,024 M. Its latest quarter income was 40,279 M while its last quarter net income were 1,884 M.