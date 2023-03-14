Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) average volume reaches $1.47M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

Search
A new trading day began on March 13, 2023, with Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE: PBI) stock priced at $3.78, down -6.96% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.78 and dropped to $3.61 before settling in for the closing price of $3.88. PBI’s price has ranged from $2.30 to $5.72 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Industrials sector was 4.90%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 933.20%. With a float of $161.30 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $174.00 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 11000 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +30.53, operating margin of +4.50, and the pretax margin is +1.13.

Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Integrated Freight & Logistics Industry. The insider ownership of Pitney Bowes Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 67.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 07, was worth 54,640. In this transaction Director of this company bought 20,000 shares at a rate of $2.73, taking the stock ownership to the 45,834 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 15, when Company’s Director bought 25,000 for $3.48, making the entire transaction worth $86,918. This insider now owns 101,930 shares in total.

Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.06 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +1.04 while generating a return on equity of 42.63. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 933.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.00% during the next five years compared to -22.70% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE: PBI) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Pitney Bowes Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.19. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 39.68.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.21, a number that is poised to hit 0.00 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.29 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.38 million, its volume of 1.08 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 6.15%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.20.

During the past 100 days, Pitney Bowes Inc.’s (PBI) raw stochastic average was set at 38.31%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 61.92% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 55.32% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.32, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.66. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $3.72 in the near term. At $3.84, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.89. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.55, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.50. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.38.

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE: PBI) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 654.75 million, the company has a total of 174,185K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 3,538 M while annual income is 36,940 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 908,690 K while its latest quarter income was 6,300 K.

