Provident Bancorp Inc. (PVBC) 20 Days SMA touches -17.32%: The odds favor the bear

A new trading day began on March 13, 2023, with Provident Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: PVBC) stock priced at $7.58, down -5.65% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.79 and dropped to $6.75 before settling in for the closing price of $7.97. PVBC’s price has ranged from $6.10 to $16.74 over the past 52 weeks.

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 17.50% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 41.10%. With a float of $14.56 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $16.46 million.

The firm has a total of 170 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Provident Bancorp Inc. (PVBC) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Banks – Regional Industry. The insider ownership of Provident Bancorp Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 44.10%.

Provident Bancorp Inc. (PVBC) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.16 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.36 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 41.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Provident Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: PVBC) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Provident Bancorp Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.79. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 8.02.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.33, a number that is poised to hit 0.18 in the next quarter

Technical Analysis of Provident Bancorp Inc. (PVBC)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Provident Bancorp Inc., PVBC], we can find that recorded value of 0.29 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.14 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 13.16%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.40.

During the past 100 days, Provident Bancorp Inc.’s (PVBC) raw stochastic average was set at 15.60%, which indicates a significant decrease from 27.50% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 32.72% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 70.45% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.51, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.98. Now, the first resistance to watch is $7.96. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $8.39. The third major resistance level sits at $9.00. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.92, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.31. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $5.88.

Provident Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: PVBC) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 141.98 million, the company has a total of 17,670K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 85,480 K while annual income is -21,470 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 22,960 K while its latest quarter income was 2,700 K.