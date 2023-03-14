RAPT Therapeutics Inc. (RAPT) volume exceeds 0.52 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

A new trading day began on March 13, 2023, with RAPT Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RAPT) stock priced at $23.48, up 7.73% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $26.76 and dropped to $23.48 before settling in for the closing price of $24.70. RAPT’s price has ranged from $9.85 to $32.45 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -15.30%. With a float of $32.11 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $33.68 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 94 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +73.88, operating margin of -1815.08, and the pretax margin is -1814.95.

RAPT Therapeutics Inc. (RAPT) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of RAPT Therapeutics Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 89.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 07, was worth 148,100. In this transaction Chief Medical Officer of this company sold 5,000 shares at a rate of $29.62, taking the stock ownership to the 25,532 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 24, when Company’s Chief Medical Officer sold 5,000 for $30.00, making the entire transaction worth $150,000. This insider now owns 30,072 shares in total.

RAPT Therapeutics Inc. (RAPT) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.63 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -1814.95 while generating a return on equity of -47.64. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.73 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -15.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

RAPT Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RAPT) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are RAPT Therapeutics Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 14.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 466.72.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.54, a number that is poised to hit -0.66 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.94 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of RAPT Therapeutics Inc. (RAPT)

Looking closely at RAPT Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RAPT), its last 5-days average volume was 0.46 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.44 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 21.55%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.89.

During the past 100 days, RAPT Therapeutics Inc.’s (RAPT) raw stochastic average was set at 69.49%, which indicates a significant increase from 39.27% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 80.12% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 86.85% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $26.95, while its 200-day Moving Average is $22.43. However, in the short run, RAPT Therapeutics Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $27.75. Second resistance stands at $28.90. The third major resistance level sits at $31.03. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $24.47, it is likely to go to the next support level at $22.34. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $21.19.

RAPT Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RAPT) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.07 billion, the company has a total of 29,911K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 3,810 K while annual income is -69,200 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -21,240 K.