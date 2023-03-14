Recent developments with Agenus Inc. (AGEN) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.50 cents.

On March 10, 2023, Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ: AGEN) opened at $1.65, lower -9.09% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.67 and dropped to $1.41 before settling in for the closing price of $1.65. Price fluctuations for AGEN have ranged from $1.25 to $3.37 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Healthcare sector has jumped its sales by 67.30% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 90.00% at the time writing. With a float of $255.86 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $286.85 million.

In an organization with 441 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Agenus Inc. (AGEN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Agenus Inc. is 8.96%, while institutional ownership is 59.60%.

Agenus Inc. (AGEN) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted -$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.19) by $0. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 90.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ: AGEN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Agenus Inc. (AGEN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.59.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.80, a number that is poised to hit -0.22 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.74 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Agenus Inc. (AGEN)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 7.12 million. That was better than the volume of 4.5 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 8.27%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.14.

During the past 100 days, Agenus Inc.’s (AGEN) raw stochastic average was set at 4.59%, which indicates a significant decrease from 11.54% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 57.02% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 82.73% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.3224, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.4066. However, in the short run, Agenus Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.6433. Second resistance stands at $1.7867. The third major resistance level sits at $1.9033. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.3833, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.2667. The third support level lies at $1.1233 if the price breaches the second support level.

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ: AGEN) Key Stats

There are currently 304,812K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 502.90 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 295,670 K according to its annual income of -23,930 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 22,770 K and its income totaled -54,220 K.