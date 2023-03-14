Recent developments with eXp World Holdings Inc. (EXPI) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 2.74 cents.

On March 13, 2023, eXp World Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPI) opened at $11.15, higher 5.70% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $12.2384 and dropped to $10.955 before settling in for the closing price of $11.22. Price fluctuations for EXPI have ranged from $9.96 to $26.32 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Real Estate sector has jumped its sales by 96.70% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -80.80% at the time writing. With a float of $74.51 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $152.28 million.

In an organization with 2016 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +7.98, operating margin of +0.12, and the pretax margin is +0.10.

eXp World Holdings Inc. (EXPI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Real Estate Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of eXp World Holdings Inc. is 48.90%, while institutional ownership is 29.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 17, was worth 890,076. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 60,000 shares at a rate of $14.83, taking the stock ownership to the 27,224,043 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 19, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 60,000 for $13.05, making the entire transaction worth $783,048. This insider now owns 27,284,043 shares in total.

eXp World Holdings Inc. (EXPI) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.04) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +0.34 while generating a return on equity of 6.57. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -80.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 19.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

eXp World Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPI) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for eXp World Holdings Inc. (EXPI). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.39. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 10.32.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.10, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.37 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of eXp World Holdings Inc. (EXPI)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.01 million. That was better than the volume of 0.97 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 32.23%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.79.

During the past 100 days, eXp World Holdings Inc.’s (EXPI) raw stochastic average was set at 22.95%, which indicates a significant decrease from 39.68% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 48.21% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 68.43% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.66, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.21. However, in the short run, eXp World Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $12.41. Second resistance stands at $12.97. The third major resistance level sits at $13.70. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.13, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.40. The third support level lies at $9.85 if the price breaches the second support level.

eXp World Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPI) Key Stats

There are currently 152,839K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.79 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 4,598 M according to its annual income of 15,440 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 933,400 K and its income totaled -7,200 K.