Recent developments with GEE Group Inc. (JOB) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.73 cents.

A new trading day began on March 13, 2023, with GEE Group Inc. (AMEX: JOB) stock priced at $0.38, down -4.79% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.39 and dropped to $0.36 before settling in for the closing price of $0.39. JOB’s price has ranged from $0.38 to $0.80 over the past 52 weeks.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Annual sales at Industrials sector company grew by 4.10% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -70.60%. With a float of $109.00 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $114.45 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 309 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +35.03, operating margin of +4.84, and the pretax margin is +12.23.

GEE Group Inc. (JOB) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Staffing & Employment Services Industry. The insider ownership of GEE Group Inc. is 1.90%, while institutional ownership is 32.00%.

GEE Group Inc. (JOB) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.01 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +11.87 while generating a return on equity of 21.56. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -70.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

GEE Group Inc. (AMEX: JOB) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are GEE Group Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 3.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.27. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 6.97.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.03, a number that is poised to hit 0.00 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.10 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of GEE Group Inc. (JOB)

GEE Group Inc. (AMEX: JOB) saw its 5-day average volume 0.38 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.55 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 12.76%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, GEE Group Inc.’s (JOB) raw stochastic average was set at 2.57%, which indicates a significant decrease from 14.13% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 41.01% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 57.30% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.4751, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.5942. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.3855 in the near term. At $0.3996, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4124. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3586, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3458. The third support level lies at $0.3317 if the price breaches the second support level.

GEE Group Inc. (AMEX: JOB) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 43.89 million, the company has a total of 114,450K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 165,110 K while annual income is 19,600 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 41,150 K while its latest quarter income was 650 K.