Recent developments with RPC Inc. (RES) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.81 cents.

A new trading day began on March 13, 2023, with RPC Inc. (NYSE: RES) stock priced at $8.14, down -4.50% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.53 and dropped to $8.00 before settling in for the closing price of $8.45. RES’s price has ranged from $5.70 to $12.91 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Energy sector has jumped its sales by 0.10% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 51.50%. With a float of $77.78 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $213.36 million.

In an organization with 2732 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +26.88, operating margin of +17.61, and the pretax margin is +18.08.

RPC Inc. (RES) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Industry. The insider ownership of RPC Inc. is 41.10%, while institutional ownership is 32.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 11, was worth 561,757. In this transaction Director of this company sold 53,751 shares at a rate of $10.45, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 11, when Company’s Director sold 53,751 for $10.45, making the entire transaction worth $561,757. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

RPC Inc. (RES) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.4 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +13.43 while generating a return on equity of 28.70. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.4 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 51.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

RPC Inc. (NYSE: RES) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are RPC Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 3.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.11. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 31.11.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.01, a number that is poised to hit 0.36 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.65 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of RPC Inc. (RES)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.18 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.26 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 2.56%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.45.

During the past 100 days, RPC Inc.’s (RES) raw stochastic average was set at 5.80%, which indicates a significant increase from 3.93% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 51.92% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 57.16% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.18, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.40. However, in the short run, RPC Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $8.40. Second resistance stands at $8.73. The third major resistance level sits at $8.93. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.87, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.67. The third support level lies at $7.34 if the price breaches the second support level.

RPC Inc. (NYSE: RES) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.78 billion, the company has a total of 217,536K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,602 M while annual income is 218,360 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 482,030 K while its latest quarter income was 87,010 K.