Recent developments with Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (SBCF) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.13 cents.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ: SBCF) on March 13, 2023, started off the session at the price of $25.23, plunging -19.71% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $25.30 and dropped to $20.66 before settling in for the closing price of $26.54. Within the past 52 weeks, SBCF’s price has moved between $25.23 and $36.92.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Annual sales at Financial sector company grew by 14.70% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -23.90%. With a float of $60.66 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $70.85 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1490 employees.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (SBCF) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Banks – Regional industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida is 0.90%, while institutional ownership is 91.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 27, was worth 144,245. In this transaction Chairman, President & CEO of this company sold 4,697 shares at a rate of $30.71, taking the stock ownership to the 60,891 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 14, when Company’s EVP, Chief Banking Officer sold 8,500 for $31.88, making the entire transaction worth $270,980. This insider now owns 38,354 shares in total.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (SBCF) Latest Financial update

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.15) by $0.19. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.65 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -23.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.00% during the next five years compared to 6.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ: SBCF) Trading Performance Indicators

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (SBCF) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.79. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 12.83.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.67, a number that is poised to hit 0.42 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.69 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (SBCF)

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ: SBCF) saw its 5-day average volume 1.46 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.76 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 10.39%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.45.

During the past 100 days, Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida’s (SBCF) raw stochastic average was set at 4.55%, which indicates a significant decrease from 5.74% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 87.47% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 45.75% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $31.24, while its 200-day Moving Average is $32.35. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $24.19 in the near term. At $27.06, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $28.83. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $19.55, it is likely to go to the next support level at $17.78. The third support level lies at $14.91 if the price breaches the second support level.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ: SBCF) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.82 billion based on 84,527K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 446,590 K and income totals 106,510 K. The company made 144,760 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 23,930 K in sales during its previous quarter.