Recent developments with The Boeing Company (BA) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.42 cents.

March 13, 2023, The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) trading session started at the price of $200.20, that was 0.15% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $207.08 and dropped to $197.11 before settling in for the closing price of $203.07. A 52-week range for BA has been $113.02 – $221.33.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Industrials sector saw sales slided by -6.70%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -16.20%. With a float of $595.36 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $597.60 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 156000 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +5.20, operating margin of -5.34, and the pretax margin is -7.54.

The Boeing Company (BA) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward The Boeing Company stocks. The insider ownership of The Boeing Company is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 58.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 04, was worth 3,972,028. In this transaction President & CEO of this company bought 25,000 shares at a rate of $158.88, taking the stock ownership to the 25,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 04, when Company’s Director bought 1,285 for $157.09, making the entire transaction worth $201,861. This insider now owns 2,917 shares in total.

The Boeing Company (BA) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$1.75 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $0.26) by -$2.01. This company achieved a net margin of -7.41. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -16.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what The Boeing Company (BA) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.81. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 52.73.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -8.30, a number that is poised to hit -0.57 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.53 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Boeing Company (BA)

The latest stats from [The Boeing Company, BA] show that its last 5-days average volume of 5.31 million was inferior to 6.32 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 24.84%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 6.04.

During the past 100 days, The Boeing Company’s (BA) raw stochastic average was set at 79.85%, which indicates a significant increase from 32.93% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 32.10% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 35.45% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $208.27, while its 200-day Moving Average is $167.51. Now, the first resistance to watch is $207.93. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $212.49. The third major resistance level sits at $217.90. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $197.96, it is likely to go to the next support level at $192.55. The third support level lies at $187.99 if the price breaches the second support level.

The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) Key Stats

There are 599,177K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 120.76 billion. As of now, sales total 66,608 M while income totals -4,935 M. Its latest quarter income was 19,980 M while its last quarter net income were -634,000 K.