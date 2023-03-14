Recent developments with VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.94 cents.

A new trading day began on March 13, 2023, with VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ: VBIV) stock priced at $0.35, up 3.91% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.39 and dropped to $0.341 before settling in for the closing price of $0.35. VBIV’s price has ranged from $0.33 to $1.86 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Healthcare sector has jumped its sales by 2.90% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -29.20%. With a float of $204.57 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $258.26 million.

In an organization with 149 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of VBI Vaccines Inc. is 0.52%, while institutional ownership is 44.40%.

VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.09 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -29.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ: VBIV) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are VBI Vaccines Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 107.80.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.43, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.26 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.99 million. That was better than the volume of 0.88 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 8.04%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, VBI Vaccines Inc.’s (VBIV) raw stochastic average was set at 6.67%, which indicates a significant decrease from 13.42% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 63.38% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 75.16% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.5134, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.7025. However, in the short run, VBI Vaccines Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.3871. Second resistance stands at $0.4130. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4361. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3381, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3150. The third support level lies at $0.2891 if the price breaches the second support level.

VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ: VBIV) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 97.02 million, the company has a total of 258,257K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 630 K while annual income is -69,750 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 320 K while its latest quarter income was -25,210 K.