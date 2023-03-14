REE Automotive Ltd. (REE) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 0 K

A new trading day began on March 13, 2023, with REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ: REE) stock priced at $0.4435, down -4.77% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.4447 and dropped to $0.39 before settling in for the closing price of $0.44. REE’s price has ranged from $0.29 to $2.58 over the past 52 weeks.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -628.30%. With a float of $205.72 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $327.17 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 270 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -16483.33, operating margin of -8591600.00, and the pretax margin is -8400816.67.

REE Automotive Ltd. (REE) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Recreational Vehicles Industry. The insider ownership of REE Automotive Ltd. is 17.30%, while institutional ownership is 23.40%.

REE Automotive Ltd. (REE) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.09 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -8422166.67 while generating a return on equity of -226.89. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -628.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ: REE) Trading Performance Indicators

Technical Analysis of REE Automotive Ltd. (REE)

REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ: REE) saw its 5-day average volume 0.68 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.56 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 61.17%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, REE Automotive Ltd.’s (REE) raw stochastic average was set at 22.93%, which indicates a significant decrease from 49.75% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 72.11% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 91.20% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.4523, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.8339. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.4458 in the near term. At $0.4726, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.5005. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3911, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3632. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.3364.

REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ: REE) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 124.65 million, the company has a total of 323,989K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 10 K while annual income is -505,330 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -33,452 K.