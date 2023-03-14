Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated (RGA) with a beta value of 0.92 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated (NYSE: RGA) kicked off on March 13, 2023, at the price of $130.56, down -6.15% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $130.56 and dropped to $125.35 before settling in for the closing price of $133.74. Over the past 52 weeks, RGA has traded in a range of $99.81-$153.35.

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 5.30% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 1.90%. With a float of $66.49 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $66.60 million.

The firm has a total of 3800 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated (RGA) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Insurance – Reinsurance Industry. The insider ownership of Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 99.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 12, was worth 357,899. In this transaction SEVP, Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 2,729 shares at a rate of $131.15, taking the stock ownership to the 36,921 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 10, when Company’s Director sold 4,300 for $113.34, making the entire transaction worth $487,369. This insider now owns 1,618 shares in total.

Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated (RGA) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $3.73) by -$0.74. This company achieved a net margin of +3.83. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 4.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 1.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 77.10% during the next five years compared to -5.20% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated (NYSE: RGA) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated’s (RGA) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.53. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 7.80.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 9.20, a number that is poised to hit 3.24 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 17.51 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated (RGA)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated, RGA], we can find that recorded value of 0.5 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.44 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 3.40%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.97.

During the past 100 days, Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated’s (RGA) raw stochastic average was set at 0.57%, which indicates a significant decrease from 0.66% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 29.86% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 28.78% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $145.29, while its 200-day Moving Average is $133.15. Now, the first resistance to watch is $128.93. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $132.35. The third major resistance level sits at $134.14. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $123.72, it is likely to go to the next support level at $121.93. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $118.51.

Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated (NYSE: RGA) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 8.68 billion has total of 66,860K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 16,258 M in contrast with the sum of 623,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 4,375 M and last quarter income was 204,000 K.