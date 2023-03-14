Sasol Limited (SSL) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 0.52 million

Sasol Limited (NYSE: SSL) on March 13, 2023, started off the session at the price of $13.41, plunging -3.44% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $13.45 and dropped to $13.20 before settling in for the closing price of $13.67. Within the past 52 weeks, SSL’s price has moved between $13.60 and $28.36.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Basic Materials sector was 9.80%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 326.50%. With a float of $540.21 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $627.51 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 28279 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +36.94, operating margin of +25.19, and the pretax margin is +19.01.

Sasol Limited (SSL) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of +14.13 while generating a return on equity of 23.25. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 326.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -0.90% during the next five years compared to 13.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Sasol Limited (NYSE: SSL) Trading Performance Indicators

Sasol Limited (SSL) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.30 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.52.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.26

Technical Analysis of Sasol Limited (SSL)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.26 million, its volume of 0.47 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 10.05%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.47.

During the past 100 days, Sasol Limited’s (SSL) raw stochastic average was set at 0.00%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 37.10% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 47.12% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $16.26, while its 200-day Moving Average is $18.58. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $13.37 in the near term. At $13.53, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $13.62. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.12, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.03. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $12.87.

Sasol Limited (NYSE: SSL) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 8.58 billion based on 635,677K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 18,144 M and income totals 2,563 M. The company made 41,259 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 6,562 M in sales during its previous quarter.