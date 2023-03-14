SentinelOne Inc. (S) is expecting -8.40% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

On March 13, 2023, SentinelOne Inc. (NYSE: S) opened at $13.76, higher 0.36% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $14.2497 and dropped to $13.245 before settling in for the closing price of $13.91. Price fluctuations for S have ranged from $12.69 to $42.84 over the past 52 weeks.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -118.60% at the time writing. With a float of $210.10 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $280.63 million.

The firm has a total of 1900 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +60.12, operating margin of -130.49, and the pretax margin is -131.88.

SentinelOne Inc. (S) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of SentinelOne Inc. is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 92.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 06, was worth 28,898. In this transaction Chief Accounting Officer of this company sold 1,744 shares at a rate of $16.57, taking the stock ownership to the 162,598 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 06, when Company’s Chief Legal Officer & Sec’y sold 1,724 for $16.57, making the entire transaction worth $28,567. This insider now owns 368,599 shares in total.

SentinelOne Inc. (S) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 10/30/2022, the company posted -$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.22) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of -132.37 while generating a return on equity of -27.79. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -118.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

SentinelOne Inc. (NYSE: S) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for SentinelOne Inc. (S). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 11.44.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.30, a number that is poised to hit -0.16 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.51 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of SentinelOne Inc. (S)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [SentinelOne Inc., S], we can find that recorded value of 8.9 million was better than the volume posted last year of 5.38 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 11.36%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.88.

During the past 100 days, SentinelOne Inc.’s (S) raw stochastic average was set at 10.56%, which indicates a significant decrease from 21.19% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 49.67% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 69.19% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $15.10, while its 200-day Moving Average is $20.86. Now, the first resistance to watch is $14.39. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $14.82. The third major resistance level sits at $15.40. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.39, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.81. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $12.38.

SentinelOne Inc. (NYSE: S) Key Stats

There are currently 282,678K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 4.14 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 204,800 K according to its annual income of -271,100 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 115,320 K and its income totaled -98,860 K.