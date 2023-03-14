Shoe Carnival Inc. (SCVL) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 1,330 M

March 13, 2023, Shoe Carnival Inc. (NASDAQ: SCVL) trading session started at the price of $25.26, that was -3.71% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $25.26 and dropped to $24.26 before settling in for the closing price of $25.62. A 52-week range for SCVL has been $19.42 – $36.48.

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company grew by 5.90% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 865.20%. With a float of $16.49 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $27.45 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 2600 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +39.60, operating margin of +15.85, and the pretax margin is +15.57.

Shoe Carnival Inc. (SCVL) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Shoe Carnival Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Shoe Carnival Inc. is 1.50%, while institutional ownership is 67.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 30, was worth 30,073. In this transaction Director of this company sold 1,154 shares at a rate of $26.06, taking the stock ownership to the 25,244 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 30, when Company’s Director sold 1,665 for $24.04, making the entire transaction worth $40,027. This insider now owns 26,398 shares in total.

Shoe Carnival Inc. (SCVL) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 10/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $1.14) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +11.64 while generating a return on equity of 40.61. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 865.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 53.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Shoe Carnival Inc. (NASDAQ: SCVL) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Shoe Carnival Inc. (SCVL) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.54.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.89, a number that is poised to hit 0.80 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.40 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Shoe Carnival Inc. (SCVL)

Shoe Carnival Inc. (NASDAQ: SCVL) saw its 5-day average volume 0.43 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.34 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 39.54%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.14.

During the past 100 days, Shoe Carnival Inc.’s (SCVL) raw stochastic average was set at 38.06%, which indicates a significant increase from 12.39% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 36.41% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 48.53% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $26.43, while its 200-day Moving Average is $24.46. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $25.20 in the near term. At $25.73, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $26.20. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $24.20, it is likely to go to the next support level at $23.73. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $23.20.

Shoe Carnival Inc. (NASDAQ: SCVL) Key Stats

There are 27,166K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 694.95 million. As of now, sales total 1,330 M while income totals 154,880 K. Its latest quarter income was 341,660 K while its last quarter net income were 32,650 K.