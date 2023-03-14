Sono Group N.V. (SEV) is -33.43% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

March 13, 2023, Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ: SEV) trading session started at the price of $0.646, that was -11.81% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.669 and dropped to $0.59 before settling in for the closing price of $0.67. A 52-week range for SEV has been $0.54 – $8.75.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -31.80%. With a float of $38.85 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $86.65 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 231 workers is very important to gauge.

Sono Group N.V. (SEV) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Sono Group N.V. stocks. The insider ownership of Sono Group N.V. is 54.22%, while institutional ownership is 9.90%.

Sono Group N.V. (SEV) Latest Financial update

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -31.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ: SEV) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Sono Group N.V. (SEV) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 524.75.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.68, a number that is poised to hit -0.30 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.77 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sono Group N.V. (SEV)

The latest stats from [Sono Group N.V., SEV] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.79 million was inferior to 1.4 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 32.85%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.08.

During the past 100 days, Sono Group N.V.’s (SEV) raw stochastic average was set at 3.97%, which indicates a significant decrease from 15.34% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 171.33% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 108.18% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.8800, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.9912. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.6427. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.6953. The third major resistance level sits at $0.7217. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.5637, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.5373. The third support level lies at $0.4847 if the price breaches the second support level.

Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ: SEV) Key Stats

There are 90,554K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 52.47 million. As of now, sales total 20 K while income totals -75,660 K. Its latest quarter income was 140 K while its last quarter net income were -43,830 K.