Spire Global Inc. (SPIR) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -21.79%

A new trading day began on March 13, 2023, with Spire Global Inc. (NYSE: SPIR) stock priced at $0.8443, down -4.83% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.8566 and dropped to $0.77 before settling in for the closing price of $0.83. SPIR’s price has ranged from $0.82 to $2.39 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -13.00%. With a float of $114.24 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $139.94 million.

In an organization with 403 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +56.84, operating margin of -141.18, and the pretax margin is -43.38.

Spire Global Inc. (SPIR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Specialty Business Services Industry. The insider ownership of Spire Global Inc. is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 36.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 24, was worth 92,385. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 90,396 shares at a rate of $1.02, taking the stock ownership to the 10,887,289 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 24, when Company’s Chief Operating Officer sold 35,118 for $1.02, making the entire transaction worth $35,891. This insider now owns 1,153,461 shares in total.

Spire Global Inc. (SPIR) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.12 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -44.52 while generating a return on equity of -9.95. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -13.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Spire Global Inc. (NYSE: SPIR) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Spire Global Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 3.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.50.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.64, a number that is poised to hit -0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.25 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Spire Global Inc. (SPIR)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.83 million. That was better than the volume of 0.47 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 3.72%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.08.

During the past 100 days, Spire Global Inc.’s (SPIR) raw stochastic average was set at 2.46%, which indicates a significant decrease from 5.53% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 66.45% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 76.27% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.0736, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.2640. However, in the short run, Spire Global Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.8410. Second resistance stands at $0.8921. The third major resistance level sits at $0.9276. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.7544, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.7189. The third support level lies at $0.6678 if the price breaches the second support level.

Spire Global Inc. (NYSE: SPIR) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 120.10 million, the company has a total of 140,012K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 43,380 K while annual income is -19,310 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 20,420 K while its latest quarter income was -21,810 K.