SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM) soared 5.68 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

On March 13, 2023, SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: SSRM) opened at $13.43, higher 5.68% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $13.795 and dropped to $13.405 before settling in for the closing price of $12.86. Price fluctuations for SSRM have ranged from $12.78 to $24.58 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Basic Materials sector company grew by 20.70% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -44.50% at the time writing. With a float of $205.47 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $206.57 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 2500 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +26.11, operating margin of +16.23, and the pretax margin is +20.98.

SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Gold industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of SSR Mining Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 68.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 08, was worth 39,331. In this transaction Chief Corp Development Officer of this company sold 2,955 shares at a rate of $13.31, taking the stock ownership to the 115,466 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 08, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 2,439 for $13.31, making the entire transaction worth $32,463. This insider now owns 66,077 shares in total.

SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted -$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.05) by -$0.17. This company achieved a net margin of +16.91 while generating a return on equity of 5.42. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.25 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -44.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: SSRM) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.46.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.89, a number that is poised to hit 0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.87 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM)

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: SSRM) saw its 5-day average volume 1.64 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.52 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 23.67%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.48.

During the past 100 days, SSR Mining Inc.’s (SSRM) raw stochastic average was set at 16.33%, which indicates a significant decrease from 63.04% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 32.76% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 41.84% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $15.49, while its 200-day Moving Average is $15.55. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $13.79 in the near term. At $13.99, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $14.18. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.40, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.21. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $13.01.

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: SSRM) Key Stats

There are currently 206,763K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.83 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,148 M according to its annual income of 194,140 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 306,380 K and its income totaled 93,880 K.