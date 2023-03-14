SunCoke Energy Inc. (SXC) kicked off at the price of $8.90: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

A new trading day began on March 13, 2023, with SunCoke Energy Inc. (NYSE: SXC) stock priced at $9.00, down -3.16% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.2125 and dropped to $8.87 before settling in for the closing price of $9.19. SXC’s price has ranged from $5.72 to $10.43 over the past 52 weeks.

Basic Materials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 8.20% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 129.60%. With a float of $82.64 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $83.80 million.

The firm has a total of 1172 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +11.41, operating margin of +7.79, and the pretax margin is +6.17.

SunCoke Energy Inc. (SXC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Coking Coal Industry. The insider ownership of SunCoke Energy Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 87.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 02, was worth 137,408. In this transaction Senior Vice President of this company sold 13,778 shares at a rate of $9.97, taking the stock ownership to the 206,050 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 28, when Company’s Senior Vice President sold 17,778 for $9.47, making the entire transaction worth $168,278. This insider now owns 199,033 shares in total.

SunCoke Energy Inc. (SXC) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.14 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +5.11 while generating a return on equity of 18.58. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 129.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.00% during the next five years compared to 34.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

SunCoke Energy Inc. (NYSE: SXC) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are SunCoke Energy Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.39. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 7.07.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.19, a number that is poised to hit 0.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.68 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of SunCoke Energy Inc. (SXC)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [SunCoke Energy Inc., SXC], we can find that recorded value of 0.89 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.84 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 14.58%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.34.

During the past 100 days, SunCoke Energy Inc.’s (SXC) raw stochastic average was set at 62.48%, which indicates a significant increase from 1.93% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 42.14% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 37.85% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.24, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.75. Now, the first resistance to watch is $9.12. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $9.34. The third major resistance level sits at $9.46. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.78, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.65. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $8.43.

SunCoke Energy Inc. (NYSE: SXC) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 776.35 million, the company has a total of 83,413K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,973 M while annual income is 100,700 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 514,000 K while its latest quarter income was 11,800 K.