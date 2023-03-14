Terex Corporation (TEX) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 1.11 million

On March 13, 2023, Terex Corporation (NYSE: TEX) opened at $52.00, lower -3.96% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $52.565 and dropped to $50.42 before settling in for the closing price of $53.23. Price fluctuations for TEX have ranged from $26.64 to $60.85 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Industrials Sector giant was 0.20%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 41.00% at the time writing. With a float of $65.25 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $67.60 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 9300 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +19.96, operating margin of +9.77, and the pretax margin is +8.30.

Terex Corporation (TEX) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Farm & Heavy Construction Machinery industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Terex Corporation is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 92.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 06, was worth 534,420. In this transaction CHAIRMAN AND CEO of this company sold 8,907 shares at a rate of $60.00, taking the stock ownership to the 436,280 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 03, when Company’s CHAIRMAN AND CEO sold 10,832 for $60.02, making the entire transaction worth $650,137. This insider now owns 445,187 shares in total.

Terex Corporation (TEX) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.13) by $0.21. This company achieved a net margin of +6.80 while generating a return on equity of 26.21. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.32 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 41.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.67% during the next five years compared to 30.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Terex Corporation (NYSE: TEX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Terex Corporation (TEX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.85. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 32.35.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.34, a number that is poised to hit 1.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.30 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Terex Corporation (TEX)

Looking closely at Terex Corporation (NYSE: TEX), its last 5-days average volume was 0.97 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.88 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 6.15%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.97.

During the past 100 days, Terex Corporation’s (TEX) raw stochastic average was set at 66.00%, which indicates a significant increase from 6.71% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 44.05% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 39.43% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $51.73, while its 200-day Moving Average is $39.70. However, in the short run, Terex Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $52.32. Second resistance stands at $53.51. The third major resistance level sits at $54.46. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $50.17, it is likely to go to the next support level at $49.22. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $48.03.

Terex Corporation (NYSE: TEX) Key Stats

There are currently 67,500K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 3.75 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 4,418 M according to its annual income of 300,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,218 M and its income totaled 174,000 K.