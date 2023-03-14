Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) 20 Days SMA touches -9.88%: The odds favor the bear

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE: TEVA) on March 13, 2023, started off the session at the price of $9.07, plunging -1.97% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.105 and dropped to $8.90 before settling in for the closing price of $9.12. Within the past 52 weeks, TEVA’s price has moved between $6.78 and $11.44.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -7.80% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -662.70%. With a float of $1.10 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.11 billion.

The firm has a total of 34004 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +46.68, operating margin of +17.96, and the pretax margin is -20.55.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited is 2.00%, while institutional ownership is 49.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 07, was worth 547,440. In this transaction EVP, North America Commercial of this company sold 58,066 shares at a rate of $9.43, taking the stock ownership to the 165,381 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 07, when Company’s Exec. VP, European Commercial sold 54,007 for $9.43, making the entire transaction worth $509,173. This insider now owns 69,770 shares in total.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.71) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -15.78 while generating a return on equity of -26.42. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.57 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -662.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 3.60% during the next five years compared to 34.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE: TEVA) Trading Performance Indicators

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.70 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.70. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 10.00.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.12, a number that is poised to hit 0.56 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.53 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, TEVA], we can find that recorded value of 9.67 million was better than the volume posted last year of 8.96 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 3.13%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.28.

During the past 100 days, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited’s (TEVA) raw stochastic average was set at 28.33%, which indicates a significant increase from 3.23% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 29.51% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 36.81% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.20, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.08. Now, the first resistance to watch is $9.06. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $9.19. The third major resistance level sits at $9.27. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.86, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.78. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $8.65.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE: TEVA) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 10.42 billion based on 1,110,900K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 14,925 M and income totals -2,353 M. The company made 3,883 M in profit during its latest quarter, and -1,221 M in sales during its previous quarter.