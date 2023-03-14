Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) is -0.25% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Company News

On March 13, 2023, Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ: TXN) opened at $170.18, higher 1.31% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $175.83 and dropped to $169.91 before settling in for the closing price of $171.64. Price fluctuations for TXN have ranged from $144.46 to $191.34 over the past 52 weeks.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?

In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

Click here for full details and to join for free.

Sponsored

A company in the Technology sector has jumped its sales by 6.00% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 13.80% at the time writing. With a float of $905.72 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $907.00 million.

In an organization with 33000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +68.76, operating margin of +51.91, and the pretax margin is +50.09.

Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Semiconductors industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Texas Instruments Incorporated is 0.21%, while institutional ownership is 86.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 13, was worth 212,003. In this transaction Sr. Vice President of this company sold 1,200 shares at a rate of $176.67, taking the stock ownership to the 30,357 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 03, when Company’s Director sold 3,068 for $181.69, making the entire transaction worth $557,425. This insider now owns 11,773 shares in total.

Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.98) by $0.15. This company achieved a net margin of +43.48 while generating a return on equity of 62.41. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.82 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 13.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 20.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ: TXN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.95. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 97.93.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 9.40, a number that is poised to hit 1.78 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 8.44 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 4.74 million. That was inferior than the volume of 5.32 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 41.61%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.17.

During the past 100 days, Texas Instruments Incorporated’s (TXN) raw stochastic average was set at 67.81%, which indicates a significant increase from 60.24% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 19.36% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 28.58% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $174.57, while its 200-day Moving Average is $168.38. However, in the short run, Texas Instruments Incorporated’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $176.51. Second resistance stands at $179.13. The third major resistance level sits at $182.43. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $170.59, it is likely to go to the next support level at $167.29. The third support level lies at $164.67 if the price breaches the second support level.

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ: TXN) Key Stats

There are currently 906,206K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 159.23 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 20,028 M according to its annual income of 8,749 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 4,670 M and its income totaled 1,962 M.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NG)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

Shaun Noe -
NovaGold Resources Inc. (AMEX: NG) on March 13, 2023, started off the session at the price of $5.48, soaring 5.83% from the previous trading...
Read more

41.88% percent quarterly performance for HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE) is not indicative of the underlying story

Steve Mayer -
March 13, 2023, HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: HIVE) trading session started at the price of $2.49, that was 15.32% jump from the session...
Read more

No matter how cynical the overall market is, Canoo Inc. (GOEV) performance over the last week is recorded -15.91%

Sana Meer -
A new trading day began on March 13, 2023, with Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOEV) stock priced at $0.5641, up 1.15% from the previous day...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.