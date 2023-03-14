The Bancorp Inc. (TBBK) is -19.89% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

On March 13, 2023, The Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: TBBK) opened at $29.04, lower -14.73% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $29.075 and dropped to $25.1275 before settling in for the closing price of $30.49. Price fluctuations for TBBK have ranged from $16.59 to $37.58 over the past 52 weeks.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

A company in the Financial sector has jumped its sales by 20.40% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 21.10% at the time writing. With a float of $53.91 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $55.88 million.

In an organization with 717 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

The Bancorp Inc. (TBBK) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Banks – Regional industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of The Bancorp Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 94.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 13, was worth 62,411. In this transaction Director of this company bought 2,300 shares at a rate of $27.14, taking the stock ownership to the 20,830 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 10, when Company’s Director bought 350 for $30.32, making the entire transaction worth $10,613. This insider now owns 18,530 shares in total.

The Bancorp Inc. (TBBK) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.7) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +31.07 while generating a return on equity of 19.34. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.83 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 21.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.00% during the next five years compared to 29.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

The Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: TBBK) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for The Bancorp Inc. (TBBK). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.96. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 13.18.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.28, a number that is poised to hit 0.77 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.98 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Bancorp Inc. (TBBK)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.69 million. That was better than the volume of 0.36 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 9.67%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.53.

During the past 100 days, The Bancorp Inc.’s (TBBK) raw stochastic average was set at 18.91%, which indicates a significant increase from 8.48% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 69.60% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 52.02% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $32.41, while its 200-day Moving Average is $26.36. However, in the short run, The Bancorp Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $28.34. Second resistance stands at $30.68. The third major resistance level sits at $32.29. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $24.39, it is likely to go to the next support level at $22.79. The third support level lies at $20.45 if the price breaches the second support level.

The Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: TBBK) Key Stats

There are currently 55,586K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.53 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 413,980 K according to its annual income of 130,210 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 25,740 K and its income totaled 40,240 K.