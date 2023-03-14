The Western Union Company (WU) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 4,476 M

A new trading day began on March 13, 2023, with The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) stock priced at $10.85, down -4.86% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.04 and dropped to $10.435 before settling in for the closing price of $11.11. WU’s price has ranged from $10.99 to $19.97 over the past 52 weeks.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

A company in the Financial sector has dropped its sales by -4.10% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 19.00%. With a float of $370.55 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $382.40 million.

In an organization with 8900 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +37.13, operating margin of +20.19, and the pretax margin is +22.56.

The Western Union Company (WU) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Credit Services Industry. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 07, was worth 99,463. In this transaction Non-Executive Chairman of this company bought 7,745 shares at a rate of $12.84, taking the stock ownership to the 167,337 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 05, when Company’s Interim Chief Legal Officer sold 587 for $17.40, making the entire transaction worth $10,214. This insider now owns 14,221 shares in total.

The Western Union Company (WU) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.32 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +20.37 while generating a return on equity of 218.53. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.39 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 19.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -11.05% during the next five years compared to 32.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are The Western Union Company’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.90. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 21.75.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.34, a number that is poised to hit 0.34 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.64 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Western Union Company (WU)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 15.03 million. That was better than the volume of 7.84 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 3.76%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.37.

During the past 100 days, The Western Union Company’s (WU) raw stochastic average was set at 3.06%, which indicates a significant decrease from 4.34% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 21.53% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 29.70% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.65, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.76. However, in the short run, The Western Union Company’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $10.93. Second resistance stands at $11.29. The third major resistance level sits at $11.53. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.32, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.08. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $9.72.

The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 4.03 billion, the company has a total of 373,652K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 4,476 M while annual income is 910,600 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,092 M while its latest quarter income was 249,400 K.