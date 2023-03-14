Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 1.77 million

A new trading day began on March 13, 2023, with Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP) stock priced at $0.62, up 13.08% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.72 and dropped to $0.6176 before settling in for the closing price of $0.62. TNXP’s price has ranged from $0.29 to $8.48 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 53.60%. With a float of $60.84 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $60.87 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 73 employees.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is 0.05%, while institutional ownership is 10.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 29, was worth 34,200. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 20,000 shares at a rate of $1.71, taking the stock ownership to the 24,235 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 25, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 100,000 for $0.24, making the entire transaction worth $24,500. This insider now owns 112,177 shares in total.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.69 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a return on equity of -60.25. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.93 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 53.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 11.30.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -5.62, a number that is poised to hit -0.86 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -3.14 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP)

Looking closely at Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP), its last 5-days average volume was 1.24 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 4.37 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 26.12%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.09.

During the past 100 days, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s (TNXP) raw stochastic average was set at 32.46%, which indicates a significant decrease from 37.94% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 119.87% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 116.15% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.9126, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.0087. However, in the short run, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.7440. Second resistance stands at $0.7832. The third major resistance level sits at $0.8464. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.6416, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.5784. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.5392.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 44.57 million, the company has a total of 57,536K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -92,290 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -28,981 K.