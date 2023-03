Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. (UNCY) plunged -19.03 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: UNCY) on March 13, 2023, started off the session at the price of $2.42, plunging -19.03% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.64 and dropped to $2.01 before settling in for the closing price of $2.68. Within the past 52 weeks, UNCY’s price has moved between $0.40 and $2.87.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -327.70%. With a float of $8.84 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $15.06 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 9 workers is very important to gauge.

Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. (UNCY) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 18.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 16, was worth 12,375. In this transaction Director of this company bought 15,000 shares at a rate of $0.82, taking the stock ownership to the 15,000 shares.

Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. (UNCY) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.28) by -$0.09. This company achieved a return on equity of -145.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.26 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -327.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: UNCY) Trading Performance Indicators

Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. (UNCY) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.80 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 25.17.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.03, a number that is poised to hit -0.24 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.06 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. (UNCY)

The latest stats from [Unicycive Therapeutics Inc., UNCY] show that its last 5-days average volume of 45.29 million was superior to 7.05 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 84.38%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.30.

During the past 100 days, Unicycive Therapeutics Inc.’s (UNCY) raw stochastic average was set at 71.66%, which indicates a significant increase from 71.06% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 408.34% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 188.98% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.69, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.73. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.54. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.90. The third major resistance level sits at $3.17. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.91, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.64. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.28.

Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: UNCY) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 25.17 million based on 15,052K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 0 K and income totals -10,020 K. The company made 950 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -5,560 K in sales during its previous quarter.