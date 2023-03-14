Unisys Corporation (UIS) volume exceeds 2.11 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) on March 13, 2023, started off the session at the price of $3.97, plunging -10.22% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.98 and dropped to $3.6301 before settling in for the closing price of $4.11. Within the past 52 weeks, UIS’s price has moved between $3.93 and $23.10.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

A company in the Technology sector has dropped its sales by -6.30% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 76.80%. With a float of $65.82 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $67.79 million.

In an organization with 16200 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +28.10, operating margin of +5.28, and the pretax margin is -3.16.

Unisys Corporation (UIS) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Information Technology Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Unisys Corporation is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 97.37%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 01, was worth 87,400. In this transaction Director of this company bought 20,000 shares at a rate of $4.37, taking the stock ownership to the 132,586 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 17, when Company’s Executive VP and CFO sold 10,028 for $21.11, making the entire transaction worth $211,714. This insider now owns 45,296 shares in total.

Unisys Corporation (UIS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.12) by $0.17. This company achieved a net margin of -5.35. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 76.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.00% during the next five years compared to 4.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) Trading Performance Indicators

Unisys Corporation (UIS) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.40 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.13. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 65.03.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.57, a number that is poised to hit 0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.30 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Unisys Corporation (UIS)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.0 million. That was better than the volume of 0.75 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 16.76%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.35.

During the past 100 days, Unisys Corporation’s (UIS) raw stochastic average was set at 1.04%, which indicates a significant decrease from 2.71% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 101.47% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 126.14% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.20, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.12. However, in the short run, Unisys Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.90. Second resistance stands at $4.12. The third major resistance level sits at $4.25. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.55, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.42. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.20.

Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 266.64 million based on 67,810K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,980 M and income totals -106,000 K. The company made 557,000 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 8,500 K in sales during its previous quarter.