Veritone Inc. (VERI)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

On March 13, 2023, Veritone Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI) opened at $5.33, lower -4.63% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.51 and dropped to $5.13 before settling in for the closing price of $5.51. Price fluctuations for VERI have ranged from $4.57 to $20.25 over the past 52 weeks.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Technology sector saw sales topped by 66.90%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -11.90% at the time writing. With a float of $31.21 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $36.20 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 546 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +65.95, operating margin of -38.39, and the pretax margin is -15.53.

Veritone Inc. (VERI) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Veritone Inc. is 1.90%, while institutional ownership is 47.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 15, was worth 107,632. In this transaction President of this company bought 15,420 shares at a rate of $6.98, taking the stock ownership to the 165,422 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 14, when Company’s President bought 21,288 for $6.88, making the entire transaction worth $146,461. This insider now owns 150,002 shares in total.

Veritone Inc. (VERI) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted -$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.18) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -16.85 while generating a return on equity of -31.40. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -11.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Veritone Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Veritone Inc. (VERI). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.35.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.73, a number that is poised to hit -0.24 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.10 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Veritone Inc. (VERI)

The latest stats from [Veritone Inc., VERI] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.82 million was inferior to 0.9 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 3.20%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.75.

During the past 100 days, Veritone Inc.’s (VERI) raw stochastic average was set at 10.59%, which indicates a significant increase from 4.12% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 109.11% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 104.48% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.27, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.90. Now, the first resistance to watch is $5.46. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $5.68. The third major resistance level sits at $5.84. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.08, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.92. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.70.

Veritone Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI) Key Stats

There are currently 36,135K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 202.07 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 149,730 K according to its annual income of -25,240 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 43,890 K and its income totaled 5,030 K.