Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Versus Systems Inc. (VS) kicked off at the price of $0.85: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VS) kicked off on March 13, 2023, at the price of $0.721, up 6.24% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.85 and dropped to $0.715 before settling in for the closing price of $0.80. Over the past 52 weeks, VS has traded in a range of $0.38-$23.70.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -79.90%. With a float of $10.52 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $10.68 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 6 employees.

Versus Systems Inc. (VS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Versus Systems Inc. is 1.54%, while institutional ownership is 10.10%.

Versus Systems Inc. (VS) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported -$1.75 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$1.93) by $0.18. This company achieved a net margin of -1873.29 while generating a return on equity of -105.15. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.97 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -79.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VS) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Versus Systems Inc.’s (VS) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.81.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -7.49, a number that is poised to hit -2.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -4.93 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Versus Systems Inc. (VS)

Looking closely at Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VS), its last 5-days average volume was 3.35 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 3.74 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 65.73%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.16.

During the past 100 days, Versus Systems Inc.’s (VS) raw stochastic average was set at 12.37%, which indicates a significant decrease from 73.28% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 123.49% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 272.36% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.7502, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.6942. However, in the short run, Versus Systems Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.8949. Second resistance stands at $0.9400. The third major resistance level sits at $1.0299. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.7599, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.6700. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.6249.

Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VS) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 7.55 million has total of 10,682K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 770 K in contrast with the sum of -17,850 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 320 K and last quarter income was -3,510 K.

