Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS) plunged -2.52 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

A new trading day began on March 13, 2023, with Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WKHS) stock priced at $1.57, down -2.52% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.61 and dropped to $1.51 before settling in for the closing price of $1.59. WKHS’s price has ranged from $1.40 to $5.39 over the past 52 weeks.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has dropped its sales by -14.30% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 76.30%. With a float of $157.75 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $162.95 million.

In an organization with 331 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Auto Manufacturers Industry. The insider ownership of Workhorse Group Inc. is 1.80%, while institutional ownership is 34.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 14, was worth 45,120. In this transaction VP, Business Development of this company bought 24,000 shares at a rate of $1.88, taking the stock ownership to the 67,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 13, when Company’s VP, Business Development bought 1,000 for $1.90, making the entire transaction worth $1,900. This insider now owns 43,000 shares in total.

Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.22 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 76.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WKHS) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Workhorse Group Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 54.40.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.74, a number that is poised to hit -0.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.29 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 3.16 million. That was better than the volume of 3.07 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 7.36%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.14.

During the past 100 days, Workhorse Group Inc.’s (WKHS) raw stochastic average was set at 9.49%, which indicates a significant increase from 7.14% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 85.53% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 75.51% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.9588, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.5952. However, in the short run, Workhorse Group Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.6033. Second resistance stands at $1.6567. The third major resistance level sits at $1.7033. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.5033, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.4567. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.4033.

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WKHS) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 271.98 million, the company has a total of 171,168K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 5,020 K while annual income is -117,270 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 3,450 K while its latest quarter income was -38,650 K.