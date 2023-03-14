Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) last year’s performance of 89.28% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

On March 13, 2023, Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE: YSG) opened at $1.53, lower -7.79% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.55 and dropped to $1.37 before settling in for the closing price of $1.54. Price fluctuations for YSG have ranged from $0.39 to $2.20 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 54.50% at the time writing. With a float of $361.31 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $559.06 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 3497 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +67.96, operating margin of -25.06, and the pretax margin is -22.43.

Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Household & Personal Products industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Yatsen Holding Limited is 5.08%, while institutional ownership is 25.50%.

Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted -$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.04) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -22.00 while generating a return on equity of -15.46. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 54.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE: YSG) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 5.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.28.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.29, a number that is poised to hit -0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.02 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG)

Looking closely at Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE: YSG), its last 5-days average volume was 2.97 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.97 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 60.01%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.13.

During the past 100 days, Yatsen Holding Limited’s (YSG) raw stochastic average was set at 53.25%, which indicates a significant increase from 42.42% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 80.97% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 83.06% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.5118, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.2624. However, in the short run, Yatsen Holding Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.5233. Second resistance stands at $1.6267. The third major resistance level sits at $1.7033. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.3433, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.2667. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.1633.

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE: YSG) Key Stats

There are currently 392,453K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 778.42 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 916,420 K according to its annual income of -241,770 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 120,600 K and its income totaled -29,000 K.