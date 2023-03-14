Zynex Inc. (ZYXI) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -11.85%

On March 13, 2023, Zynex Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYXI) opened at $9.97, higher 14.80% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.25 and dropped to $9.9252 before settling in for the closing price of $9.53. Price fluctuations for ZYXI have ranged from $4.97 to $17.25 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Healthcare sector saw sales topped by 57.80%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 84.80% at the time writing. With a float of $20.80 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $38.05 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 774 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +79.03, operating margin of +17.16, and the pretax margin is +17.09.

Zynex Inc. (ZYXI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Medical Distribution industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Zynex Inc. is 40.40%, while institutional ownership is 29.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 13, was worth 15,420. In this transaction Chief Operating Officer of this company sold 1,103 shares at a rate of $13.98, taking the stock ownership to the 13,973 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 31, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 38,126 for $10.68, making the entire transaction worth $407,186. This insider now owns 18,405 shares in total.

Zynex Inc. (ZYXI) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.12) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +13.13 while generating a return on equity of 26.16. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 84.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Zynex Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYXI) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Zynex Inc. (ZYXI). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.77. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 33.49.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.47, a number that is poised to hit 0.19 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.52 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Zynex Inc. (ZYXI)

The latest stats from [Zynex Inc., ZYXI] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.57 million was superior to 0.3 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 18.61%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.78.

During the past 100 days, Zynex Inc.’s (ZYXI) raw stochastic average was set at 26.37%, which indicates a significant decrease from 42.33% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 117.45% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 65.76% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.64, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.83. Now, the first resistance to watch is $11.48. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $12.03. The third major resistance level sits at $12.81. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.16, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.38. The third support level lies at $8.84 if the price breaches the second support level.

Zynex Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYXI) Key Stats

There are currently 37,453K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 415.28 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 130,300 K according to its annual income of 17,100 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 41,520 K and its income totaled 4,870 K.